Here's How Karisma Kapoor Reacted to Wedding Rumours with Ajay Devgn Back in 1993

Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn were co-stars in several movies in the ’90s. Naturally the two actors also got involved in dating rumours. Reacting to speculation that the two are planning to tie the knot, Karisma had given a rather candid reply. While talking to a leading magazine in 1993, Karisma cleared the air on their alleged relationship.

“Believe me, we’re just friends yaar. I don’t know if he feels that way about me because he’s not told me anything. But I don’t think that’s possible. People are only coming to this conclusion because it’s the most obvious one. Firstly, he saved my life and secondly, we’ve signed so many films together. Some stupid fools have even gone ahead and written that we’re getting married. C’mon, I’m a kid myself; how do you expect me to get married at this age? It’s so funny really," she said in an interview with Stardust 1993, reported Pinkvilla.

She was also frank about the reaction of her then boyfriend to all these rumours. “You know Jeh (Wadia) called me up from London and screamed, ‘What’s all this I’m reading about you? Did you get into the film industry for all this?’ he asked me angrily. Now he’s coming down in a couple of weeks’ time. Wonder how I’m going to face him. See, all this tension I’ve to face due to no fault of mine," she said.

There was indeed no truth to the rumours. Ajay eventually fell in love and married actress Kajol. Karisma later married businessman Sanjay Kapur.