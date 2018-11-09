Here’s How Katrina Kaif Became Zero’s Superstar Babita Kumari, See Photos

Another story of #KatrinaKaif shooting for #Zero. RT if you can't wait to see her with our @BauuaSingh ! pic.twitter.com/U1IvKdVpMp — Bauua Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 8, 2018

As they say, it takes an army to bring any character to life on the 70mm screen. The stakes are even higher when it is a Shah Rukh Khan film.Katrina Kaif, who stars alongside the superstar in their forthcoming film Zero, shared a few glimpses of all that went behind creating her character Babita Kumari in the Anand Rai directorial.The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share several behind-the –scenes of photos of her getting ready for the role.In one, makeup artist Daniel Bauer is doing her eye makeup as choreographer Bosco holds the mirror for her. “It takes a army @danielbauermakeupandhair @boscomartis,” Katrina captioned the image.In another, she is listening intently to one of the makers explain her a scene.In yet another, a black-and-white photo, she is looking in the mirror making sure her hair and makeup are on point as people surround her.Daniel also shared an image of getting Katrina ready on the set. “.. the stunning Katrina on set @katrinakaif@danielbauermakeupandhair@artistfactoryindia,” he captioned it.The film’s trailer, which was launched on November 2—Shah Rukh’s birthday—crossed 100 million views within four days of its release.Slated to release ahead of Christmas on December 21, Zero celebrates the 'incompleteness in people'. In the film, Shah Rukh plays Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man with big hopes, Katrina a star struggling with alcoholism and Anushka Sharma a world-renowned scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.