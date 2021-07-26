Here's How Khushi Kapoor Saved Aaliyah Kashyap's Love Life

Modern dating has become quite complicated, especially after the advent of dating apps. Many a youngsters are left disappointed after they are ghosted by their potential dates. But all of this doesn't mean that one should lose all hope at finding love. Something similar happened with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. During a chat with Zoom's popular show By Invite Only, Aaliyah revealed a lot of interesting tidbits about her equation with boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

The couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary and Aaliyah posted a video of all their special moments on Instagram to mark the milestone. She called him her bestfriend and admitted that the past year was the "best 365 days" of her life. Aaliyah also thanked him for loving her unconditionally. They also took a trip to Karjat, on the outskirts of Mumbai, to celebrate their anniversary. Aaliyah posted a vlog of the same on her YouTube channel too. The pair never shies away from setting couple goals and posts tons of pictures with each other on social media handles.

In the candid chat, Aaliyah revealed that she had started using a dating app just after breaking up and that's when she met Shane. Aaliyah just wanted to talk to other people and wasn't planning on anything serious. Soon, she matched with Shane, who suggested that they talk over a video call. She then texted her bestfriends Khushi Kapoor and Muskaan and informed them that she will ghost Shane.

Her two bestfriends then convinced her that she should give him a chance and talk to him. Aaliyah agreed and the rest is history. The lovely couple talked for four hours the first time they spoke over a video call. Two months after talking to each other for hours on video calls, they finally met and took things forward. Shane also appears in Aaliyah's YouTube videos prominently.

