Here's How Kriti Sanon is Getting Her Strength Back Post Covid Recovery

Kriti Sanon got infected with the novel coronavirus earlier in December. She has recently recovered from it and has been venturing out in Mumbai among others.

In a social media post, she shared how she is getting her strength back post Covid recovery. In a short clip, Kriti is seen doing pilates with celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala guiding her. She wears a purple coloured sports bra and black leggings while working out.

She captioned her post, "Hang in there.. 2020 is finally about to end! This year has been hard in every way, but it has only made me realise that I am much stronger than I thought I was! Getting my strength back post Covid. Had to end the year with my fav form of workout. Pilates with my favvvv person (sic)."

Kriti is among may other Bollywood divas who do pilates to stay fit. Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are a few others.

Kriti tested positive for coronavirus as she returned from Chandigarh where she had been shooting with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

The actress will also feature alongside Akshay Kumar in the action comedy Bachchan Pandey, and will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi where she plays the role of a surrogate mother.