1-MIN READ

Here's How Kriti Sanon Looked After Gaining 10 Kgs for Mimi

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will feature in 'Mimi' next, a film about childbirth through surrogacy.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is staying home with her mother, father, actress- sister Nupur and pets Disco and Phoebe during lockdown and keeping fans entertained by sharing loving family moments.

Recently, during a Q and A session with her fans on Instagram, Kriti shared a glimpse of what she looked like after gaining 10 kgs weight for her coming movie Mimi.

Kriti had earlier shared that she will be weighing 15 kgs more than her usual weight while shooting for certain segments of the film. Giving an update about the project, Kriti revealed further that only a song sequence is left to be shot and rest filming on the Laxman Utekar project is complete.

Mimi is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay. Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

The film is slated to be released in July. Apart from this, Kriti is also working in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.

(With inpputs from IANS)

