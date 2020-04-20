MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Here's How Mahesh Babu Wished His Mother Indira Devi Happy Birthday

Mahesh Babu with mother

Mahesh Babu with mother

Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi has turned a year older and the Telugu star took to social media to wish her on the happy occasion.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu penned an emotional post on social media as his mother Indira Devi turned a year older on Monday. Mahesh Babu shared an adorable throwback picture of the mother-son duo on the special occasion. She is seen holding her son's hand amid a huge crowd. He even called her the "most special person" in his life.

Captioning the sweet picture with his mother, Mahesh Babu wrote on social media, "April 20!! A very special day of the most special person in my life... Happy birthday Amma (sic)."

On the movies front, superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to collaborate with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in a new, yet untitled project. Rajamouli is currently busy with RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and will take the Mahesh Babu project post completion of the film at hand.

Mahesh Babu's last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a hit. His untitled movie with star director Rajamouli will officially be announced next year and hit the floors in 2022.

