Here's How Maisie Williams Reacted to Arya Stark's Last 'Game of Thrones' Scene
Maisie Williams has revealed that her final day on set of Game Of Thrones was "really beautiful" as she felt it was "the right time to say goodbye" to her character Arya Stark.
(Photo: Reuters)
Maisie Williams has revealed that her final day on set of Game Of Thrones was "really beautiful" as she felt it was "the right time to say goodbye" to her character Arya Stark in the HBO's fantasy series since 2011.
In an interview with S Magazine, the actress discussed shooting her final scene in the upcoming eighth and final season.
"This whole season was really, really emotional. When I came to shoot my final scene, I had already watched a lot of people wrap and seen all the tears and heard all the speeches," Williams said.
Talking about her own experience wrapping the series forever, the actress said: "It was just a really beautiful day, and a really great final scene for me. It felt like the right time to say goodbye to Arya."
Opening up about her experience working with her Game of Thrones co-stars, the actress added, "It's not every day you get to work with actors like that, and I was surrounded by them from such a young age. It's just been so beneficial to me. Everything that I do and everything that I've learned is from watching people."
