CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Here's How Mandira Bedi Silently Mourned Husband Raj Kaushal's Demise on Social Media
1-MIN READ

Here's How Mandira Bedi Silently Mourned Husband Raj Kaushal's Demise on Social Media

Mandira Bedi with Raj Kaushal (R)

Mandira Bedi with Raj Kaushal (R)

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away on Wednesday morning. He reportedly succumbed to a heart attack.

Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away on Wednesday morning. He reportedly succumbed to a heart attack. Several friends and industry colleagues took to social media on Wednesday to mourn his demise.

The family also held a chautha or prayer meet for the bereaved. Meanwhile, Mandira changed her Instagram profile DP to mourn the demise of her late husband. She removed her picture and now a dark screen appears in its place. She silently mourned her demise without saying anything.

Many friends and film industry colleagues turned up for Raj’s prayer meet or Chautha. Amongst them was Mouni Roy, Mandira’s close friend.

Mouni posted an image from Raj’s prayer meet. “We all miss you Raji" read an inscribed plate below his picture. Mouni posted the image with the caption, “We do…. It ll never be the same again."

RELATED NEWS

Raj’s funeral in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday morning was attended by his friends from the industry including Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni and Ashish Chaudhary among others.

The late filmmaker is survived by wife Mandira, and children Veer and Tara.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 05, 2021, 08:23 IST