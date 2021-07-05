Here's How Mandira Bedi Silently Mourned Husband Raj Kaushal's Demise on Social Media

Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away on Wednesday morning. He reportedly succumbed to a heart attack. Several friends and industry colleagues took to social media on Wednesday to mourn his demise.

The family also held a chautha or prayer meet for the bereaved. Meanwhile, Mandira changed her Instagram profile DP to mourn the demise of her late husband. She removed her picture and now a dark screen appears in its place. She silently mourned her demise without saying anything.

Many friends and film industry colleagues turned up for Raj’s prayer meet or Chautha. Amongst them was Mouni Roy, Mandira’s close friend.

Mouni posted an image from Raj’s prayer meet. “We all miss you Raji" read an inscribed plate below his picture. Mouni posted the image with the caption, “We do…. It ll never be the same again."

Raj’s funeral in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday morning was attended by his friends from the industry including Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni and Ashish Chaudhary among others.

The late filmmaker is survived by wife Mandira, and children Veer and Tara.

