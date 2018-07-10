GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Here's How Mira Rajput Celebrated ‘Love’ With Shahid Kapoor on Their Third Anniversary

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

Updated:July 10, 2018, 10:33 AM IST
Here's How Mira Rajput Celebrated 'Love' With Shahid Kapoor on Their Third Anniversary
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput completed three years of togetherness on July 7. The couple – who got married in 2015 – have invariably floored their fans with their unconditional love for each other. On the occasion of their anniversary, Mira took to her official Instagram and shared a story wherein Shahid can be seen blowing a kiss via a video call.

Interestingly, not just Mira, but Shahid - who is currently busy with Batti Gul Meter Chalu - too has often expressed his love for his wife.

While the celebrity couple celebrated their third anniversary recently, we get you some of their personal photos that you may have missed.

The queen that rules my heart.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


My ❤️

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on


🙃

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on


Oh, you make me smile

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on



A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


