English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here's How Mira Rajput Celebrated ‘Love’ With Shahid Kapoor on Their Third Anniversary
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate their third wedding anniversary.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput completed three years of togetherness on July 7. The couple – who got married in 2015 – have invariably floored their fans with their unconditional love for each other. On the occasion of their anniversary, Mira took to her official Instagram and shared a story wherein Shahid can be seen blowing a kiss via a video call.
Interestingly, not just Mira, but Shahid - who is currently busy with Batti Gul Meter Chalu - too has often expressed his love for his wife.
While the celebrity couple celebrated their third anniversary recently, we get you some of their personal photos that you may have missed.
Also Watch
Interestingly, not just Mira, but Shahid - who is currently busy with Batti Gul Meter Chalu - too has often expressed his love for his wife.
While the celebrity couple celebrated their third anniversary recently, we get you some of their personal photos that you may have missed.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Revealed! How Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Really Feels About His Engagement to Hailey Baldwin
- Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar - Legendary Batsman Turns 69
- Serena Williams Doesn't Want Daughter to Play Tennis
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Upcoming Land-Rover Based Tata H5X SUV to be Named ‘Harrier’ in India - Report