Here's How Mohanlal and Salman Khan Wished Sanjay Dutt Happy Birthday

As Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt turned 62 on Thursday, his fellow actors and former colleagues made sure to dedicate special social media posts to send him warm wishes. Son of veteran Hindi cinema actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay had made his acting debut in 1981 with Rocky. Sanjay went on to star in several action movies like Saajan, Khalnayak, and Vaastav. He broke out of the pigeonhole of a tough action hero when he starred in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS which also starred his father Sunil. The actor will next be seen in multilingual action drama KGF Chapter 2.

Let us take a look at how Sanjay’s friends from the showbiz are sending him birthday wishes.

Actor Salman Khan, who has worked with Sanjay in several films like Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai, and Dus, posted a throwback picture on his Instagram handle on Thursday to wish him a happy birthday. The actor posted a shot from one of their hit songs titled Hindustani from the movie Dus on the social media platform as he wrote, “Happy bday Baba”

Malayalam cinema actor Mohanlal also posted a picture of himself with the actor on his official Twitter handle, as he sent across his birthday wishes. The caption of the post read, “Wishing you loads of happiness and good health today and always…Happy birthday dear Sanju Baba.”

Actress Raveena Tandon who worked with Sanjay in several movies in the nineties posted a picture on her Instagram Story as she wished him happy birthday. The actress, who will be seen starring in KGF Chapter 2 next to Sanjay, posted his character poster on Instagram and shared a quote that read, “ ‘War is meant for progress even the vultures will agree with me.’ Adheera, Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt.”

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a recent song release from his upcoming movie Bhuj which was picturised on Sanjay. Sharing the post on Instagram, Devgn wrote, “Bringing to you Bhai Bhai, on our beloved Sanju Baba’s birthday. Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt.”

Sanjay’s next feature film is Bhuj, which will release in August.

