Here’s How Much Anchor Rashmi Gautam Charges Per Episode of Telugu Comedy Show

Rashmi Gautam struck a chord with Telugu television audiences as the anchor of comedy reality shows Extra Jabardasth, which airs on ETV Telugu. Rashmi’s popularity has increased with the show and rumours are rife that she charges Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh per episode. However, there is no official confirmation about this.

Rumours about Rashmi’s earnings have emerged in the past as well. Earlier, a few reports claimed that Rashmi’s earnings were increased from Rs 1 to 5 Lakh. These speculations were also not confirmed officially. There were also reports that remunerations of the contestants of Extra Jabardasth were reduced.

On the work front Rashmi will be next seen in Trishanku. Trishanku is written and directed by Sri Krishna Gorle. Apart from Rashmi, Prachi Tehlan, Aman Preet Singh, Suman, Mahesh Achanta and others are also there in Trishanku. Gorle will also act in this film. Trishanku is currently in post-production stage.

Song Yedu Rangala from Trishanku released last year. Rahul Sipligunj has given voice for this song. Bashya Sri has penned lyrics for this track while Sunil Kashyap has composed the music.Vijay Polaki has choreographed the dance number.

Apart from Trishanku, Rashmi is also a part of the film Bholaa Shankar. Bholaa Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh. Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Venella Kishore are playing the lead roles. Bholaa Shankar narrates the story of a brother who hunts notorious criminals to take revenge against the crime committed with his sister. Bholaa Shankar is the remake of Tamil film Vedalam. Bholaa Shankar is bankrolled by AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.