Here's How Much Avengers Endgame Need to Break Avatar Box Office Record

Pokemon Detective Pikachu gave a tough fight to Avengers: Endgame this weekend at the box office, but the superheroes managed to hold onto the throne once again.The studio's live-action Pokemon adaptation opened with solid USD 58 million when it released in 4,202 screens this weekend.On the other hand, Avengers: Endgame, which has already surpassed Titanic as the second-highest grossing film of all time, collected USD 65 million during its third weekend in theaters.It's current total stands at USD 2.48 billion, putting it about USD 300 million behind James Cameron's Avatar, which finished its historic run with USD 2.78 billion.Endgame officially passed Avengers: Infinity War (USD 679 million) and Black Panther (USD 700 million) to become the third-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office with USD 724 million in ticket sales.In North America, Avengers: Endgame dipped 59% from its opening weekend. That wasn't enough to secure the biggest second weekend of all time, a record still held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with USD 149 million.Repeat viewings from comic-book enthusiasts, as well as premium formats like Imax and 3D have helped box office receipts reach extraordinary heights. Imax theaters have accounted for USD 170 million of tickets sold across the globe, while just under USD 1 billion has come from 3D screens. Only two films in history — Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens — have earned over a billion dollars from the 3D format.(With inputs from Reuters)