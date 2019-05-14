English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How Much Avengers Endgame Need to Break Avatar Box Office Record
'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' gave a tough fight to 'Avengers: Endgame' this weekend at the box office, but the superheroes managed to hold onto the throne once again.
'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' gave a tough fight to 'Avengers: Endgame' this weekend at the box office, but the superheroes managed to hold onto the throne once again.
Loading...
Pokemon Detective Pikachu gave a tough fight to Avengers: Endgame this weekend at the box office, but the superheroes managed to hold onto the throne once again.
The studio’s live-action Pokemon adaptation opened with solid USD 58 million when it released in 4,202 screens this weekend.
On the other hand, Avengers: Endgame, which has already surpassed Titanic as the second-highest grossing film of all time, collected USD 65 million during its third weekend in theaters.
It's current total stands at USD 2.48 billion, putting it about USD 300 million behind James Cameron's Avatar, which finished its historic run with USD 2.78 billion.
Endgame officially passed Avengers: Infinity War (USD 679 million) and Black Panther (USD 700 million) to become the third-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office with USD 724 million in ticket sales.
In North America, Avengers: Endgame dipped 59% from its opening weekend. That wasn’t enough to secure the biggest second weekend of all time, a record still held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with USD 149 million.
Repeat viewings from comic-book enthusiasts, as well as premium formats like Imax and 3D have helped box office receipts reach extraordinary heights. Imax theaters have accounted for USD 170 million of tickets sold across the globe, while just under USD 1 billion has come from 3D screens. Only two films in history — Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens — have earned over a billion dollars from the 3D format.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Follow @News18Movies for more
The studio’s live-action Pokemon adaptation opened with solid USD 58 million when it released in 4,202 screens this weekend.
On the other hand, Avengers: Endgame, which has already surpassed Titanic as the second-highest grossing film of all time, collected USD 65 million during its third weekend in theaters.
It's current total stands at USD 2.48 billion, putting it about USD 300 million behind James Cameron's Avatar, which finished its historic run with USD 2.78 billion.
Endgame officially passed Avengers: Infinity War (USD 679 million) and Black Panther (USD 700 million) to become the third-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office with USD 724 million in ticket sales.
In North America, Avengers: Endgame dipped 59% from its opening weekend. That wasn’t enough to secure the biggest second weekend of all time, a record still held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with USD 149 million.
Repeat viewings from comic-book enthusiasts, as well as premium formats like Imax and 3D have helped box office receipts reach extraordinary heights. Imax theaters have accounted for USD 170 million of tickets sold across the globe, while just under USD 1 billion has come from 3D screens. Only two films in history — Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens — have earned over a billion dollars from the 3D format.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Dialogue From Shahid Kapoor Starrer Kabir Singh is Now a Hilarious Meme
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
- Stan Lee's Ex-manager Charged with Elder Abuse Against Comic Book Co-creator
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results