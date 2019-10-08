Here's How Much Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Earned in 6 Days
Despite competition from 'War' and Chiranjeevi's multilingual period drama 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', Warner Bros film 'Joker' did good business in its opening week here.
War, Joker film posters, courtesy of instagram
War and Joker went head to head at the box office on October 2, which marked the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. While War raced ahead in the box office battle, owing to its mass popularity, Joker too managed to get sizeable audiences since release. Joaquin Phoenix's performance was given a thumbs up by critics and the comic book character film has opened well in the market here. Joker collected Rs 29 crore (gross) over its opening weekend. Also, Joker earned Rs 4.25 crore on its sixth day.
Read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Becomes Second Highest Grossing Telugu Film in First Week After Baahubali 2
Joker tells the story of the popular DC supervillain of the same name. The film traces the protagonist's early life as Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix), who is an aspiring stand-up comedian struggling to make ends meet and constantly derided by society. The film, released in India by Warner Bros. Pictures, narrates how circumstances push Fleck into the path of crime after he fails to find his way in Gotham's fractured society.
Meanwhile War stood its ground on Monday again, taking its box office total to Rs 187.75 crore in Hindi, Tanil and Telugu at the end of six days.
Taran adarsh tweeted the box office report of the film on Tuesday stating, "#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr. Total: ₹ 180.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 187.75 cr. #India biz.⭐️ Will cross *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal today [Tue; Day 7]."
#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr. Total: ₹ 180.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 187.75 cr. #India biz.⭐️ Will cross *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal today [Tue; Day 7].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2019
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Had a Cheeky Birthday Wish for Zaheer Khan But Not Everyone Liked it
- Robert Downey Jr Appreciates Martin Scorsese's Opinion on Marvel Films Not Cinema
- Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son