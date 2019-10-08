Here's How Much Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Earned in 6 Days

War and Joker went head to head at the box office on October 2, which marked the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. While War raced ahead in the box office battle, owing to its mass popularity, Joker too managed to get sizeable audiences since release. Joaquin Phoenix's performance was given a thumbs up by critics and the comic book character film has opened well in the market here. Joker collected Rs 29 crore (gross) over its opening weekend. Also, Joker earned Rs 4.25 crore on its sixth day.

Read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Becomes Second Highest Grossing Telugu Film in First Week After Baahubali 2

Joker tells the story of the popular DC supervillain of the same name. The film traces the protagonist's early life as Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix), who is an aspiring stand-up comedian struggling to make ends meet and constantly derided by society. The film, released in India by Warner Bros. Pictures, narrates how circumstances push Fleck into the path of crime after he fails to find his way in Gotham's fractured society.

Meanwhile War stood its ground on Monday again, taking its box office total to Rs 187.75 crore in Hindi, Tanil and Telugu at the end of six days.

Taran adarsh tweeted the box office report of the film on Tuesday stating, "#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr. Total: ₹ 180.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 187.75 cr. #India biz.⭐️ Will cross *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal today [Tue; Day 7]."

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.