Actress Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly star opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in the upcoming film NBK 108. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Now recently, her remuneration for the much-awaited film is making a huge buzz on the internet. It is reported that the actress has charged Rs 4 crore for the film.

Anil Ravipudi’s directorial film NBK 108 is backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. NBK108, which is reported to be made on a high budget, marks the first collaboration between the director Anil Ravipudi and leading Tamil actor Balakrishna.

If reports are to be believed, the film will hit the silver screen on August 15 this year. While the music has been composed by S Thaman, the cinematography of the film has been handled by Ram C Prasad.

Besides this, the actress will also be seen in the upcoming film Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore.

Recently, the actress completed shooting for Deekay’s directorial Karungaapiyam. Just a few days ago, the makers of the film released the trailer. The film stars an ensemble cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra and Raiza Wilson. The film has been produced by Padarthi Padmaja under the banner of PaVe Entertainments.

Other than this, Kajal Aggarwal is known for films including Mersal, Brindaavanam, Thuppakki and Magadheera. She made her acting debut with the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. Following this, she appeared in her first Telugu release Laxmi Kalyanam and then in Chandamama. Now, the actress is all set to star in upcoming films including Paris Paris, Uma, Karungaapiyam and more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here