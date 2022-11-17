Here's How Much Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charged For Yashoda

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been earning praise for her performance in her latest film, Yashoda, which hit the theatres on November 11. The film had a slow start but later it turned out to be a commercial success. The actress is the protagonist in this medical thriller. It has already earned Rs 55 crores and did the highest pre-release business of the actress’ career.

After Yashoda’s success, Samantha’s remuneration for this film has become the talk of the town. According to sources, it is known that she took a remuneration of Rs 6 crores for the movie — unprecedented and a first in her career.

Yashoda is a Telugu-language thriller film, written and directed by Hari-Harish. Apart from Samantha, the movie also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Mani Sharma has composed the film score. The cinematography and editing were handled by M. Sukumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively.

The actress delivered a knockout performance in the movie, which revolves around Samantha’s character Yashoda and her younger sister. Her sister fell ill and she desperately needed money for her operation, so she signed up to become a surrogate mother. The movie was bankrolled by Shivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the mythological drama film Shaakuntalam. The movie is directed by Gunasekher and is based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Apart from this, she also has the romantic comedy film Kushi in the kitty.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and will also star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The movie is scheduled to release on December 23.

