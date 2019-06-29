Here's How Much Spider-Man: Far From Home and Other Spidey Movies Scored on Rotten Tomatoes

Peter Parker is back! And while the Marvel Universe has just wrapped up the Infinity Saga, our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is back in a post Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rotten Tomatoes, the American review-aggregation website for film and television has come out with their verdict for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Taking to their Twitter page, Rotten Tomatoes wrote, "#SpiderManFarFromHome is officially #CertifiedFresh at 90% on the #Tomatometer, with 87 reviews." (sic)

The film has since then garnered 91 per cent with 131 critics scores, while the audience score is still pending.

According to their website, the critics consensus for the film is, "A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far From Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU."

The Jon Watts directorial is the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series. In a post Iron Man/ Tony Stark world, Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, his plans are quickly scrapped when he agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks across the continent.

Far From Home's 91 percent is equal to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse has a rating of 97 per cent, surpassing both the movies.

Here's how the other movies fared, according to Rotten Tomatoes' critics:

Spider-Man (2002): 91%

Spider-Man 2 (2004): 93%

Spider-Man 3 (2007): 63%

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): 72%

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): 52%

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): 92%

Venom (2018): 29%

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018): 97%

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): 91%

