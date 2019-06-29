Here's How Much Spider-Man: Far From Home and Other Spidey Movies Scored on Rotten Tomatoes
While the Marvel Universe has just wrapped up the Infinity Saga, our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is back in a post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Image courtesy: Spider Man Far From Home/ Twitter
Peter Parker is back! And while the Marvel Universe has just wrapped up the Infinity Saga, our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is back in a post Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Rotten Tomatoes, the American review-aggregation website for film and television has come out with their verdict for Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Taking to their Twitter page, Rotten Tomatoes wrote, "#SpiderManFarFromHome is officially #CertifiedFresh at 90% on the #Tomatometer, with 87 reviews." (sic)
#SpiderManFarFromHome is officially #CertifiedFresh at 90% on the #Tomatometer, with 87 reviews: https://t.co/ayZ2FNOyVk pic.twitter.com/GXJ1Dsn1r6— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 27, 2019
The film has since then garnered 91 per cent with 131 critics scores, while the audience score is still pending.
According to their website, the critics consensus for the film is, "A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far From Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU."
The Jon Watts directorial is the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series. In a post Iron Man/ Tony Stark world, Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, his plans are quickly scrapped when he agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks across the continent.
Far From Home's 91 percent is equal to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse has a rating of 97 per cent, surpassing both the movies.
Here's how the other movies fared, according to Rotten Tomatoes' critics:
Spider-Man (2002): 91%
Spider-Man 2 (2004): 93%
Spider-Man 3 (2007): 63%
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): 72%
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): 52%
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): 92%
Venom (2018): 29%
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018): 97%
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): 91%
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa Out to Have Fun as Australia Beckons: Du Plessis
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Data is King as Australia Adopt Horses for Courses Approach
- This Man Played His Maiden Saxophone Concert not for Humans but Music Loving Cows
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s