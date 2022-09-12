Here's How Much SS Rajamouli Was Paid To Promote Brahmastra's Telugu Version

Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji directorial, finally hit the theatres on September 9 after an extensive promotional campaign. Even before its release, the film was touted to be a trendsetter in the realm of VFX in Indian cinema and high production scales. The movie was released to packed houses and despite mixed reviews, has already collected Rs 130 crore within just 3 days of release.

The film has also been released in the Telugu-speaking states and one of the industry’s biggest names SS Rajamouli promoted and presented the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This was a strategic marketing strategy since Rajamouli has a huge fan following in the Telugu states. Much of the promotional campaigns for Brahmastra in these states were carried out by Rajamouli.

A grand pre-release event was organised by him in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad last week but it got cancelled. However, to compensate for it, he came up with a press meet for the film within hours, which was also attended by Junior NTR. The makers of Brahmastra made a wise decision roping in Rajamouli for the promotions, but they also spent a hefty amount on it.

Recent reports reveal the remuneration Rajamouli received to present the Telugu version of Brahmastra. Rajamouli has reportedly received Rs 10 crore from producer Karan Johar for the promotions of the film in Telugu. This has made him the first director in India to charge such hefty remuneration for promoting a film.

Brahmastra has received mixed responses from audiences with much praise for the VFX, action, music and score but some criticism directed towards the dialogue and screenplay.

