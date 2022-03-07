Here's How Much Suma Kanakala is Charging For Her Upcoming Project Jayamma Panchayati

Anchor Suma is making a comeback to the silver screen with a Tollywood film titled, Jayamma Panchayati. The anchor-actor is creating a buzz for the remuneration she is charging for the project. As per reports, Suma, who takes between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh a day for hosting a single episode, has now demanded Rs 50 lakh from the makers for the film.

Following Suma’s craze among the masses in south India, the makers have agreed to the amount. Since the announcement of the project, the movie has been encircled with a good buzz.

For the unversed, after 14 years since her last major film, Dhee, Suma will be making a comeback in Tollywood.

From a look at the motion poster, released in November last year, it can be said that Suma will be seen shouldering many responsibilities. With a sharp look, Suma had a seriousness in her look.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film, released in December 2021, garnered one million views in no time. Touted to be a village drama, the film marks the directorial debut of Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu. Meanwhile, Balaga Prakash is bankrolling the film as Production No 2 of Vennela Creations.

Suma has carved a different niche for herself as a television queen by doing a series of shows. She has also worked in a few movies; however, this time, Suma will be seen playing the lead role instead of the supporting role.

It will be interesting to see whether Suma, who is entering the silver screen after a long time, will get success with Jayamma Panchayati or not.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.