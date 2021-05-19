Here's How Naga Chaitanya Reacted to Wife Samantha Akkineni's OTT Debut

South star Samantha Akkineni dropped a new poster of her debut web series “The Family Man 2" on social media on Tuesday, and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya sure seems excited.

“We’re ready for you," wrote Samantha on Instagram as well as Twitter, sharing the new poster that highlights a scarred side profile of her face and also features a gun-totting Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the protagonist. As earlier reported by IANS, the poster announced the trailer launch as well.

Resharing Samantha’s post, Chaitanya wrote: “Finally! It’s about time."

Chaitanya, who is Telugu superstar Nagarjuna’s son, is not surprisingly excited about his wife’s debut in the OTT space, considering launch of the second season has already been postponed in the past amidst the ongoing pandemic. Unconfirmed sources stated the show is now slated to release in June.

The first season of Raj & DK’s “The Family Man" was a hit upon release in 2019. Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, an NIA agent struggling to balance his super-secretive job profile with his mundane middle-class life.

Samantha joins the show in its second season as the antagonist. She plays a terrorist named Raji. The Amazon Prime show marks her debut appearance on the Hindi screen.

