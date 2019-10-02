Here's How Navjot Singh Sidhu was Brought Back on The Kapil Sharma Show by the Host
Ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the comedian leaves no chance to take a dig at the former guest on the show.
Sidhu has said that he will continue with his TV work as it is his source of income.
Kapil Sharma is one such comedian who never steps back from taking a dig at his own team. Be it commenting about his year-long absence from television, his cast leaving the show or Archana Puran Singh replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu he has always been very sporting on the show. However, the last one is his all-time favourite.
This season, in February, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, was called out by netizens over his statements on Pulwama terror attack. Following which he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. Since then, the actor-comedian leaves no chance to take hilarious jibes at her.
On Tuesday, Kapil took to Instagram to share a video of himself wearing a turban and imitating Sidhu. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Mohattarma Archana, main do liney kehna chahta hoon 'Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap, meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap'.”
Take a look at the video:
Sidhu hasn't been a part of the show following an uproar over his remarks after the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers.
He had said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?" "It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."
These statements did not go down well with the viewers of the show. Soon, #BoycottSidhu started trending on Twitter with people demanding that he be taken off the show. They also demanded a boycott of the show and of Sony TV unless he was removed.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Muskaan Kataria Lashes Out at Ex-flame Faisal Khan For Cheating on Her Twice
- Tiger Shroff Recalls He Was 'Shaky' on the First Day of War Shoot with Hrithik Roshan
- Pink Gulaabi Sky Song from The Sky Is Pink is a Happy Track and You Can't Help But Groove to It
- Post Motor Vehicles Act, Delhi Traffic Violations Drop 66% in Sept: Police
- Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan & Chris Gayle Confirm Participation in ‘The Hundred’ Draft