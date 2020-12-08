Here's How Neha Kakkar Convinced Rohanpreet Singh to Marry Her

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and her singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh recently made their first television appearance on popular comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. Since their appearance, the much-in-love duo have become the talk of the town and have been making headlines. On the show, Neha and Rohanpreet delighted the viewers with their sweet chemistry. They also bared some unknown details and secrets about one another.

Neha remembered the first time she met Rohanpreet. It was in the month of August in Chandigarh. They were shooting for their music video Nehu Da Vyah, which was released days before their wedding. Rohanpreet, on the other hand, mentioned that he was more than willing to be a part of the music video as he was told that Neha, who had written and composed the song, would also feature along with him.

Neha disclosed that her husband was loving and cute on the sets. The singer added Rohan is a beautiful human being and handsome, of course. Neha, at the outset, had told Rohanpreet that she didn't want to get into a relationship but in fact wanted to get married.

During the conversation on the chat show, Neha divulged that Rohanpreet didn't want to get married as he was just 25. Later, Rohan told Neha, “I can't live without you, let's get married.” Neha, at the time, thought that Rohan was joking as he was drunk and might forget the next day.

But Neha reached Chandigarh for a shoot and Rohan came to see her. He reminded Neha of what he had said about getting married. Neha wanted him to meet her mom who was in the city.

They made their relationship Instagram official a few days before they got married. Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on October 24 in a grand wedding ceremony in Delhi. The couple went to Dubai for their honeymoon and also marked their one month wedding anniversary, last month.