Here’s How Orlando Bloom and His Fiancée Katy Perry Make Long-distance Relationship Work

Actor Orlando Bloom, who is currently in the Czech Republic filming season 2 of his Amazon Prime Video TV series Carnival Row revealed how he and fiancée Katy Perry make their long-distance relationship work as both of them fulfils their respective commitments.

When the 42-year-old actor was asked about the same in an interview with People magazine, he said, "That's part of the job, right?" He also added, "You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person so that you can go on a journey together."

When he was further inquired whether he and Perry are in a wedding planning mode right now, he told the reporters, "In the sense that we are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

It seems like Katy Perry seconds Bloom's thoughts on marriage as during an interview with KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show earlier this month, Perry said, "I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically."

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been dating on-and-off since 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.

Previously Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr while Perry had earlier been married to Russell Brand in a private but extravagant ceremony in India in 2010.

