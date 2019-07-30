Here’s How Orlando Bloom and His Fiancée Katy Perry Make Long-distance Relationship Work
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been dating on-and-off since 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been dating on-and-off since 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.
Actor Orlando Bloom, who is currently in the Czech Republic filming season 2 of his Amazon Prime Video TV series Carnival Row revealed how he and fiancée Katy Perry make their long-distance relationship work as both of them fulfils their respective commitments.
When the 42-year-old actor was asked about the same in an interview with People magazine, he said, "That's part of the job, right?" He also added, "You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person so that you can go on a journey together."
When he was further inquired whether he and Perry are in a wedding planning mode right now, he told the reporters, "In the sense that we are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”
It seems like Katy Perry seconds Bloom's thoughts on marriage as during an interview with KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show earlier this month, Perry said, "I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically."
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been dating on-and-off since 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.
Previously Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr while Perry had earlier been married to Russell Brand in a private but extravagant ceremony in India in 2010.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Remains in The Lead Even as Smartphone Shipments in India Slip to 33 Million Units in Q2 2019
- When We're Together, World Ceases to Exist, Says Anushka Sharma on Married Life With Virat Kohli
- Singer Guru Randhawa Attacked on Head in Vancouver By Unidentified Person: Report
- Dhoni Plays Football With Actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai
- Government Yet to Set Deadline for Automakers to Move to EVs: Nirmala Sitharaman