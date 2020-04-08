Here's How Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are Doing Their Bit in Fight Against Coronavirus

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were spotted in Mumbai helping out the underprivileged by offering them food packages amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Paras shared a post online on his Instagram where he can be seen handing out food and other essentials to the people in need as he wears a breathing mask and maintains social distance in public. Mahira was also seen accompanying Paras as they helped in the fight against coronavirus together.

Sharing a video from the outing with Mahira, Paras wrote on social media, "So finally we both decided to help and distributing essential food packages to the under privileged with the guide lines issued by WHO- wearing a mask and practicing social distancing (sic)."

In the comments section, Mahira wrote, "It is not always about show off or publicity! It’s just we are public figure so whatever we do becomes public including this. Also people expect from us and follow us considering their ideals. So by making our donations public encourages everyone to do their bits too (sic)."

Paras was seen sporting a casual look as he wore white T-shirt and brown trousers. Mahira, on the other hand, opted for a tracksuit in pink colour. Check out the video of Paras and Mahira performing selfless public duties together amid the coronavirus crisis.

