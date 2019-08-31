Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Here's How Patralekhaa Wished Beau Rajkummar Rao on His Birthday

Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on Saturday, and his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa dropped a loved-up post for him on social media.

IANS

Updated:August 31, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here's How Patralekhaa Wished Beau Rajkummar Rao on His Birthday
Image courtesy: Patralekhaa/ Instagram
Loading...

Actor Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on Saturday, and his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa dropped a loved-up post for him on social media.

"Happy birthday, my most precious, my dearest Rajkummar. It's so difficult to translate my feelings into words especially on a platform like this. I wish nothing more for you, but, a life that is filled with peace, prosperity, learning and growth," Patralekhaa wrote on Instagram along with a few photographs.

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen sharing smiles with each other.

Rajkummar has carved a niche for himself in Hindi filmdom with a filmography boasting of titles like "Shahid", "Newton", "Trapped", "Shaitan", "Kai Po Che!" and "Queen". In his ninth year in Bollywood, he has once again proved his mettle with "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" and the latest "Judgementall Hai Kya".

Not only Patralekhaa, but several members of the film industry also took to social media to write heartfelt wishes for Rajkummar on his 35th birthday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared screen space with him in "Bareilly Ki Barfi", wrote: "Happy birthday bro!Lots of love and happiness."

Producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted: "Happy bday Raaaj! you are always going to be special to me! You are in my duaas ! May you get all you want ! You are hardworking and deserving ."

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder called Rajkummar her "crazy partner". "To my crazy partner in fractures and my loved friend Rajkummar, Happy birthday, may your success exceed your talent.. and that's saying a lot," she wrote.

On the film front, Rajkummar will be seen in the films "Made in China" and "Roohi Azfa".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram