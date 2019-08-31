Here's How Patralekhaa Wished Beau Rajkummar Rao on His Birthday

Actor Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on Saturday, and his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa dropped a loved-up post for him on social media.

"Happy birthday, my most precious, my dearest Rajkummar. It's so difficult to translate my feelings into words especially on a platform like this. I wish nothing more for you, but, a life that is filled with peace, prosperity, learning and growth," Patralekhaa wrote on Instagram along with a few photographs.

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen sharing smiles with each other.

Rajkummar has carved a niche for himself in Hindi filmdom with a filmography boasting of titles like "Shahid", "Newton", "Trapped", "Shaitan", "Kai Po Che!" and "Queen". In his ninth year in Bollywood, he has once again proved his mettle with "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" and the latest "Judgementall Hai Kya".

Not only Patralekhaa, but several members of the film industry also took to social media to write heartfelt wishes for Rajkummar on his 35th birthday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared screen space with him in "Bareilly Ki Barfi", wrote: "Happy birthday bro!Lots of love and happiness."

Happy bday @RajkummarRao bro!Lots of love and happiness! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 31, 2019

Producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted: "Happy bday Raaaj! you are always going to be special to me! You are in my duaas ! May you get all you want ! You are hardworking and deserving ."

Happie bday raaaj! Ur always going to b special to me! Ur in my duaas ! May u get all u want ! Ur hardworking n deserving ! @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/kbOiFw97Mw — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 31, 2019

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder called Rajkummar her "crazy partner". "To my crazy partner in fractures and my loved friend Rajkummar, Happy birthday, may your success exceed your talent.. and that's saying a lot," she wrote.

To my crazy partner in fractures n my loved friend @rajkummarrao HAPPY BIRTHDAY may ur success exceed your talent.. n that’s saying a LOT!! ♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/PQPaPo3J9n — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) August 31, 2019

On the film front, Rajkummar will be seen in the films "Made in China" and "Roohi Azfa".

