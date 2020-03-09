English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Here's How Priyanka Chopra and Ekta Kapoor are Keeping Themselves Safe Amid Coronavirus Scare

PC (L), Ekta Kapoor (R)

Ekta Kapoor was seen using hand sanitizer at her screening in Mumbai while Priyanka Chopra avoided hand shake with a person while arriving at an event in Mumbai.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
The coronavirus outbreak has gripped the world and celebrities are openly advertising use of hand sanitizers and avoiding touching each other. In new videos doing the rounds on social media, we can see how actress Priyanka Chopra and producer Ekta Kapoor are keeping themselves safe from the coronavirus.

Ekta organised a screening of her upcoming web series Mentalhood in Mumbai and was seen using a hand sanitizer in public. She even posed for a candid pic as she showed her clean hands to the paparazzi. Priyanka, on the other hand, avoided hand contact with a person recently as she arrived at an event in Mumbai. Priyanka first extended her hand for a shake but suudenly pulled back and was seen exchanging wishes verbally.

Check out videos of Ekta and Priyanka spreading the message of proper hygiene amid coronavirus scare.

The novel coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country. There are 39 cases of coronavirus in India till now. People across the globe are being monitored and quarantined for suspected exposure.

