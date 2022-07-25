Here's How Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Enjoyed Kenny Chesney's Concert To The Fullest In California

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas certainly share a mutual love for music and the couple was spotted at Kenny Chesney's concert in California this weekend. The duo shared videos from Sofi stadium on social media platforms giving us a sneak peek into their fun Sunday. In a video shared by the 40-year-old actress and entrepreneur, Priyanka was seen singing Chesney's song along with Nick. The duo were dressed in black for the event and seemed to have fun, as per the Instagram Story shared by Priyanka. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress wore a black bralette along with a black blazer.

The 29-year-old Jonas Brothers member also shared multiple videos from the concert, where Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney aka Dan + Shay also performed. The now expired Instagram Story shared by Nick, was posted by a fan page where the couple grooved to the music and enjoyed their drinks. Sharing the video on the social media platform, “This is the closest we will have of them singing together.”

The couple, who recently welcomed their daughter Malti Mary Jonas, celebrated the 40th birthday of Priyanka in Mexico. The Quantico actress shared some fun moments from her birthday celebration on Instagram. In one picture Priyanka and Nick were spotted sharing a kiss on the beach. Priyanka was also joined by her extended family members including her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra. The family enjoyed the Mexican beaches along with some sumptuous dinner parties, as the pictures suggest. Sharing the images on the social media platform, Priyanka mentioned in the caption, “The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my Nick Jonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”

Priyanka will soon be seen in romantic drama It's All Coming Back to Me opposite Sam Heughen. The film is all set to release next year.

