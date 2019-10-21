Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Decided to 'Chill' After a Concert Night

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to show how she likes to cuddle with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas after a concert night.

IANS

Updated:October 21, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Decided to 'Chill' After a Concert Night
Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to show how she likes to cuddle with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas after a concert night. On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to show she and Nick are unwinding after a Jonas Brothers show.

"Post show chill with bae," she captioned the picture, in which Priyanka is seen cuddling up with her husband.

The duo was seated on the sofa while the photographer captured the couple from a top angle. Priyanka is seen in an all-black attire, while Nick looked dapper in his printed black hoodie and pants.

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to show how she likes to cuddle with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas after a concert night.

Recently, Nick celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka. He said his wife is incredible in every way and that she has taught him so much about Indian culture and her religion.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick wrote on Twitter as she posted two photographs of himself along with Priyanka.

Priyanka, whose latest on screen outing was in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan.

