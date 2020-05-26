Here's How Priyanka Chopra Paid Tribute to Army Personnel

USA is celebrating Memorial Day for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the country's armed forces.

On the occasion, Priyanka Chopra, who is currently residing in the States with Nick Jonas, shared a throwback image of her parents Madhu and late Ashok Chopra dressed in their respective army outfits. Priyanka revealed that both her mother and father had served in the country's armed forces as she honoured the military families all over the world with the picture and her Memorial Day message.

Sharing the old photo of her parents on social media, Priyanka wrote, "Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom (sic)."

Commenting on the post, Priyanka's cousin sister, actress Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Badi Mumma and Bade Papa’s best photo (sic)."

On the work front, Priyanka recently made a guest appearance in hubby Nick Jonas' music video Until We Meet Again. Her next movie release is Netflix's The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.

