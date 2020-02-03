Here's How Ranveer Singh Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed when a chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles on January 26.

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said that nine people were aboard the helicopter and that all has passed in the tragic accident. Bryant, an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed.

There has been an outpouring of condolences and tributes ever since the news of Bryant's death has come to light. Earlier, actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Bryant in a special way at the Grammy Awards 2020. Priyanka had styled her decorated nails with the number "24" written on her index finger. That number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.

Now, Ranveer Singh has also paid tribute to Bryant on social media. He uploaded a slo-mo video of himself shooting hoops dressed in "24" number Los Angeles Lakers jersey. The jersey also bears Bryant's name on the back. Check out a picture from the time below:

Earlier, when the news of Bryant's death had surfaced, Singh had also shared a pic of the player on social media as he expressed his condolences.

On the movies front, Singh has recently launched a teaser look of his forthcoming release Takht and is currently busy shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. His sports-drama film '83, alongside Deepika Padukone, releases on April 10, 2020.

