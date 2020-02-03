Here's How Ranveer Singh Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Here's How Ranveer Singh Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Ranveer uploaded a slo-mo video on social media wherein he is shooting hoops dressed in "24" number Los Angeles Lakers jersey. The number belonged to Kobe Bryant.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's How Ranveer Singh Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Ranveer Singh

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed when a chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles on January 26.

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said that nine people were aboard the helicopter and that all has passed in the tragic accident. Bryant, an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed.

There has been an outpouring of condolences and tributes ever since the news of Bryant's death has come to light. Earlier, actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Bryant in a special way at the Grammy Awards 2020. Priyanka had styled her decorated nails with the number "24" written on her index finger. That number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.

Now, Ranveer Singh has also paid tribute to Bryant on social media. He uploaded a slo-mo video of himself shooting hoops dressed in "24" number Los Angeles Lakers jersey. The jersey also bears Bryant's name on the back. Check out a picture from the time below:

Ranveer

Earlier, when the news of Bryant's death had surfaced, Singh had also shared a pic of the player on social media as he expressed his condolences.

View this post on Instagram

🏀 👑 #rip #kobe 💔 Mamba Forever

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On the movies front, Singh has recently launched a teaser look of his forthcoming release Takht and is currently busy shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. His sports-drama film '83, alongside Deepika Padukone, releases on April 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram