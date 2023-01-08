Here's How Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra Prepared for Their Roles In Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming spy-thriller Mission Majnu has everyone invested already with a gripping trailer and the intriguing backdrop of a covert operation taking place amid Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. While the Shantanu Bagchi directorial is still a few days away from its OTT release, one of the producers of the film has shed light on how Sidharth and Rashmika got into the skin of their characters.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the movie’s producer Amar Butala shared that the Kirik Party star has trained for two weeks prior to essaying her blind character on screen. He said, “Rashmika is a blind girl in the film. She also trained for blind experience for more than two weeks in Mumbai before she took the plunge and got to playing her part in Mission Majnu, so that the character appears authentic.”

Additionally, Sidharth Malhotra had learnt to operate a sewing machine in order to get the quirks of his character right. Amar continued, “Sidharth plays a tailor in the film and the sewing machine used in the ’70s was very different from what we usually see nowadays. He took three month’s training and learnt operating the sewing machine with the help of his legs, putting thread in the needle, sewing buttons and such stuff. A tailor used to take his old machine to Sidharth’s house and tutor him everyday."

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film at a grand event at India Gate, Sidharth Malhotra had expressed his gratitude towards Mission Majnu. He had said, “It has been an absolute honour and pleasure to have launched the teaser of my film Mission Majnu at India Gate, with the real heroes of our country who sacrifice their lives everyday for the love towards their country. It was indeed a fulfilling and heart-wrenching experience."

Rashmika had also quipped, “I am so excited as I finally launch the teaser of Mission Majnu and cannot wait for the audiences to watch our movie filled with love, drama, sacrifice and action. As an actor, nothing gives me more joy than to be able to play a part in the story of those unsung heroes that are the real Majnus of our country. I am also super excited to join the Netflix family with this film."

Touted to be an untold story about India’s greatest covert operations, Mission Majnu would highlight the journey of their leading characters before and during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The film is slated to release on January 20.

Read all the Latest Movies News here