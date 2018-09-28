English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How Salman Khan and Arbaaz Found Their Hero and Husband For Sister Arpita
Salman Khan has revealed how he got a hero for his film and husband for his sister Arpita.
Salman Khan earned $38.5 million, in part from endorsement deals with Suzuki motorcycles and Chlormint gum.
Superstar Salman Khan has revealed how he got a hero for his film and husband for his sister Arpita.
Salman shot for the singing reality show Indian Idol 10. He was accompanied by Loveyatri actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.
Salman narrated an incident during the shooting of the show's episode, read a statement.
"Arbaaz (Khan) and I had decided that we will do a complete check on any guy who tries to woo Alvira, our elder sister. Because of this, no one had the guts to even dare to come near Alvira," he said.
"When our darling sister turned 23, both of us decided to look for a guy for her. So, when Arpita stepped into adulthood, we decided to be a little lenient with her in regards to her life choices."
"Aayush used to workout at Arbaaz's gym and one day, Arbaaz told me that he had found someone for a lead role for our next film. And after three months when Arpita got Aayush home to meet us, Arbaaz whispered in my ears ‘Abhi toh ye free me movie karega!' (he will do the movie for free now)"
