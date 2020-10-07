Here's How Salman Khan and Sajid Celebrated Late Wajid Khan's Birth Anniversary

One half of Bollywood music composer duo, Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42 in June earlier this year. Wednesday would have been Wajid's 43rd birthday and on the occasion, Salman Khan and his brother Sohail got together with late Wajid's brother Sajid Khan to remember the dear departed soul. The trio of Salman, Sohail and Sajid were seen cutting a cake in memory of Wajid.

A video was shared online from the time Salman, Sohail and Sajid celebrated Wajid's birthday by cutting a cake in his memory. The social media post was captioned as, "Happy birthday Wajid : grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother:: miss u yaar (sic)."

Salman is seen cutting the cake and feeding Sajid and Sohail as they gather to remember their music composer buddy.

Sajid-Wajid were frequent collaborators with Salman. Wajid along with brother Sajid made their debut as music directors with Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He had given chartbusters like Jalwa, Hud Hud Dabangg and Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita.

Wajid is survived by his wife and two children, son and a daughter.