Here's How Salman Khan is Helping Panvel Villagers Procure Eggs, Chicken Amid Lockdown

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently self-isolating with his family at his Panvel farmhouse. He recently took to social media to express his gratitude towards a delivery and services company for supplying the villagers with food essentials like eggs and chicken.

Thank u Balaji Rao of Venky’s Chicken for the 10,000 eggs and chicken not once but twice for the villagers here in Panvel. Would request kindly let us have the same again for them and for me as well as they hv run out of chicken and eggs and so hv we .... @vencobbchicken — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Salman also showcased his singing skills recently as he sung a song, titled Pyaar Karona, aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Apart from this, Salman has been seen creating COVID-19 awareness among people through his videos on social media.

Recently, he came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown. He even called the violators "jokers".

(With inputs from IANS)

