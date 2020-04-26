MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Here's How Salman Khan is Helping Panvel Villagers Procure Eggs, Chicken Amid Lockdown

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is helping Panvel villagers procure eggs and chicken amid the coronavirus lockdown.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently self-isolating with his family at his Panvel farmhouse. He recently took to social media to express his gratitude towards a delivery and services company for supplying the villagers with food essentials like eggs and chicken.

Meanwhile, Salman also showcased his singing skills recently as he sung a song, titled Pyaar Karona, aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Apart from this, Salman has been seen creating COVID-19 awareness among people through his videos on social media.

Recently, he came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown. He even called the violators "jokers".

(With inputs from IANS)

