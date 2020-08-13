Here's How Sara Ali Khan Celebrated Her 25th Birthday

Sara Ali Khan turned 25 on August 12. As the clock ticked 12, fans and admirers poured in the warm wishes for the actress. Sara celebrated her birthday in Goa with her mother actress Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali khan.

The actress also gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. In the short video clip shared on Instagram stories, Sara looks adorable in a white mini skirt and military coloured sleeveless top as she cuts the birthday cake. She can also be heard singing the birthday song for herself.

Her fans and B-town celebs have flooded social media with their birthday wishes. Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and others have shared sweet birthday wishes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a childhood photo of the actress with her father actor Saif Ali Khan. The caption of the picture reads, "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95. Eat loads of pizza. Big hug (sic)."

Her upcoming film Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan has posted a candid boomerang video on his Instagram to wish the actress. The video is taken from the sets of their film. He captioned the post, “Happy birthday * @saraalikhan95. You light up all our lives. Stay pg-13 but number 1 in Raju’s heart (sic).”

Later on her birthday, Sara has also shared some throwback pictures of her mother and penned a special post. Sara wrote "Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy… Love you Maa,".

Sara is all set to begin work on Atrangi Re with Dhanush in October.