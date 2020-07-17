MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Here's How Sara Ali Khan Reacted to Taapsee Pannu's Post About 'Fierce' Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Taapsee Pannu recalled the time when she was shooting for a scene with Amrita Singh in Badla (2019), directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 7:56 PM IST
Actress Sara Ali Khan recently sent out a virtual hug on behalf of her mother Amrita Singh to Taapsee Pannu.

Recalling the time she shot for 2019 film Badla with Amrita, Taapsee wrote on social media, "This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh. I don’t know if it’s the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it’s so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best. One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would’ve loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her ‘bhaari’ lines while I didn’t have much to say in the scene and I didn’t want to disturb her (sic)."

Being Naina Sethi. This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh. I don’t know if it’s the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it’s so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best. One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would’ve loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her ‘bhaari’ lines while I didn’t have much to say in the scene and I didn’t want to disturb her💁🏻‍♀️ #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

In response to the kind words that Taapsee shared for her mother Amrita, Sara wrote on Instagram, "Thank you Taapsee. Amma sends you a big hug."

Sara

On the work front, Sara will be seeing the release of her comedy film Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan when theaters reopen. She will also begin shooting for director Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush.

Taapsee, on the other hand, has several projects lined up for shooting-- Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu.

