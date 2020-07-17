Here's How Sara Ali Khan Reacted to Taapsee Pannu's Post About 'Fierce' Amrita Singh

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently sent out a virtual hug on behalf of her mother Amrita Singh to Taapsee Pannu.

Recalling the time she shot for 2019 film Badla with Amrita, Taapsee wrote on social media, "This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh. I don’t know if it’s the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it’s so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best. One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would’ve loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her ‘bhaari’ lines while I didn’t have much to say in the scene and I didn’t want to disturb her (sic)."

In response to the kind words that Taapsee shared for her mother Amrita, Sara wrote on Instagram, "Thank you Taapsee. Amma sends you a big hug."

On the work front, Sara will be seeing the release of her comedy film Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan when theaters reopen. She will also begin shooting for director Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush.

Taapsee, on the other hand, has several projects lined up for shooting-- Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu.