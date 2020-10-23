Here's How Saumya Tandon Celebrated 1400 Episodes of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain After Quiting the Show

Popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain recently completed 1400 episodes. On the occasion, the makers of the show sent a cake to former cast member Saumya Tandon. Saumya, who played the role of Anita Bhabhi, also made a video in order to congratulate the team of the show. The producers of the show – Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli – share a good equation with the actress and Saumya too shared a video on Instagram to express her love and well wishes for the entire team.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “I want to congratulate the show for completing 1400 episodes. This a great achievement. This is just the beginning. There are going to be many more episodes which will come to entertain the audience and ones which they will love.”

The actress quit the show after being a part of it for five years. Till now, the makers have not found her replacement. There were rumours that said Shefali Jariwala will be playing her character. However, Shefali has denied such rumours. She has, in fact, revealed that the makers of the show have not even approached her till now.

In a recent interview, she said, “I do not know from where the rumours started. I wish I would have known. I would have stopped them, then and there. I have been clarifying from my end that I am not replacing Saumya Tandon. I would like to clarify that the makers have not even approached me for this.”

The actress also mentioned that she is thankful to the people who think that she is fit for the role as she is of the opinion that the role played by Saumya was phenomenal. She further went on to say that anyone who takes Saumya’s place will have to really put in efforts to fit in as she has set the bar really high.