Here's How Shah Rukh Khan Fans Make His 53rd Birthday Special

The fandom outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat here on his 53rd birthday on Friday was reminiscent of a scene straight out of his movie Fan. The superstar, from atop his bungalow, acknowledged a sea of people, some of whom flaunted "Happy Birthday" posters and t-shirts with their idol's face printed on it.Shah Rukh greeted his fans post midnight, waved out to them and blew kisses as they hooted and cheered for the star, who has been entertaining Bollywood lovers for the past over 25 years. Fans captured Shah Rukh on their phone cameras.thanking them, he wrote, "I believe ownership makes one very small. I believe I am the luckiest man that I no longer own my Birthday also...it belongs to all these beautiful ppl who love me and my family so much. Thank you God."Expressing gratitude, the actor tweeted: "Fed cake to wife... Met my family of fans outside Mannat... Now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank you all...for this amazing love."On his birthday, Shah Rukh has another treat for his fans -- the trailer of his forthcoming entertainer Zero. He started the day with a new poster of the film.His industry friends sent out good wishes for his special day.Zero director Aanand L. Rai was amongst the first to wish him. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: "Happy birthday bhai! Have known Gauri and you for 25 years and it will always be the most special relationship of my life! Thank you for being family and for all the memories ...and here's to many more! May 'Zero' be your biggest and hugest blockbuster!"Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Raj and Rahul wouldn't have been as charming if they didn't have a little bit of SRK in them. Have a blessed year ahead, Shah Rukh."SRK's lookalike, actor and performer Raju Rahikwar who has been impersonating his idol on stage across the world, never misses celebrating the actor's birthday. Each year, Raju goes to Shah Rukh's house in a bid to see him, and this year too he will do the same. But with a twist -- he will go along with the dwarfs Shah Rukh has worked with in "Zero".Rahikwar, who still awaits a one-on-one encounter with his favourite star, said in a statement: "Shah Rukh bhai is my Godfather and whatever I am today is because of him. It has been years and years that I try to do justice to him on stage in every part of the world... I hope he is able to see me and the dwarfs he has worked with on his film 'Zero'. I wish him loads of luck and success for endless years to come."Shah Rukh, who has played the romantic hero, the villain and many diverse roles, has been one to love technology. On his birthday, he made a debut on Snapchat, as one of the newest Official Stories on the popular photo-messaging app.Snapchat has introduced a unique Filter for diehard SRK fans."Every year on the superstar's' birthday, thousands of fans gather outside Mannat to get a glimpse of the star. Inspired by this tradition, Snap has developed a custom illustration of Shah Rukh Khan in his traditional pose, waving to his fans, which Snapchatters can overlay on their Snaps," read a statement.It's the first-ever Bollywood star-inspired filter for Snapchatters.