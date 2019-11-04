Take the pledge to vote

Here's How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted to Salman Khan's Birthday Video for Him

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday on Saturday and Salman Khan was among the first ones to wish the actor. Overwhelmed by the gesture, SRK thanked Salman for the special wish.

November 4, 2019
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on Saturday and Bollywood was all out to wish King Khan on his birthday. Friend-turned-foe-turned-friend-again, Salman Khan was among the first ones to wish the actor on his birthday. He took to social media, to post a video with his Dabangg Tour team for Shah Rukh. In the video, Salman along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul, Aayush Sharma, brother Sohail Khan and Sonakshi Sinha among others can be seen singing the birthday song while imitating his signature pose and blowing off kisses for the actor.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "Happy bday khan Saab. . Hamare industry ka king khan (sic)."

A day after posting the video, on Sunday, Shah Rukh commented on the video, thanking Salman for the gesture. In awe of the team, he wrote, "@beingsalmankhan Thank u bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad which is my mom’s city! Love you and thanks for the wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you (sic)."

Take a look:

salman, Shah Rukh

Screengrab of Shah Rukh Khan's comment on Salman Khan's post (courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh delighted his fans by joining them as a part of his birthday celebrations at an auditorium in Bandra. During a question answer session, he announced a 2020 release. While no official announcement was made on his birthday, as opposed to his earlier statement, the actor assured the good news once the movie goes on the floors.

Recently, Salman had also praised Shah Rukh’s heroic action when he saved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand when her lehenga caught fire during Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash.

