Shah Rukh Khan Drops Adorable Comment on Suhana Khan's Poolside Pics Clicked By Gauri

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is undoubtedly one of the popular star kids in the industry. She makes headlines for her every outing or even if she simply updates her Instagram account. Suhana on Friday shared a few poolside pictures on Instagram clicked by her mother Gauri Khan. Suhana was raising the oomph factor with a white tank top coupled with casual shorts. She posed candidly holding a coca cola can.

“Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford,” Suhana captioned the pictures. Her caption was a reference to American model Cindy Crawford’s popular Pepsi commercial in the 1990s.

However, Shah Rukh could not stop himself from commenting on Suhana’s pictures. Taking a jibe at her caption, the 55-year-old asked if he can pretend that it’s actually her daughter and still appreciate the picture.

“Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture???” Shah Rukh commented in his usual sarcastic style.

Suhana’s best friend Shanaya Kapoor also dropped a long hello in the comment box while showering love on her pictures with heart-eye emojis. The two frequently exchange compliments on their respective Instagram posts.

Seema Khan, wife of actor Sohail Khan, also praised Suhana’s look with heart and fire emojis.

Suhana’s recent pictures wearing an olive-coloured top with black leather jeans had also attracted everyone’s attention. Shanaya, stunned by her best friend’s beauty, asked in capital letters, “ARE YOU REAL”. Whereas Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Nanda reacted with a heart-eye emoji as she was in awe of Suhana’s look.

While many star kids eventually lead to Bollywood for their career, there has been no concrete news about Suhana’s debut. Several rumours over the years have claimed Shah Rukh’s daughter could kick start her Hindi film journey soon. Suhana, however, was seen in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue released last year. The film deals with relationship issues.

