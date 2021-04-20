Here's How Sidharth Shukla Stood up for Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram
While Shehnaaz received immense love from the fans and fam, one photographer took a jibe at the actress’poor video quality and shared the post on Twitter. Putting the video on his Twitter handle, Viral Bhayaniwrote, “Honestly, a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone.”
Before Shehnaaz could respond to it, the post caught Sidharth’s attention and he gave him a befitting reply. The actor shut him up and replied that if the photographer didn’t like the video, he should not have shared it.
Soon after commenting, Sidharth uploaded his picture dispensing dapper looks and captioned it, “You want it, you got it.”
To this, the photographer shared Sidharth’s same picture on Twitter and wrote, “every man is a beast, that protects a queen,” and then asks Sidharth to reveal the name of his queen.
At this, Sidharth felt extremely annoyed and snapped at him by saying that he would have never replied to that but now that he did for previous ones too, Sidharth just said, “Queen is the one who raised Me.”
This heated exchange of words soon got netizens’ attention and they came in support of their favourite actor. They appreciated how Sidharth defended Shehnaaz and didn’t give in.
