Here’s How Sonam Kapoor Wished Brother Harshvardhan on his 28th Birthday, See Photos

Harshvardhan Kapoor turned 28 on Friday and his elder sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor made sure the day was special for him.Sonam shared on Instagram an adorable photograph with Harshvardhan from her pre-wedding festivities in May this year. In the picture, she is kissing him on the cheek as he and Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja pose for the camera. All dressed in traditional Indian outfits, they make for one happy trio.“Happy happy birthday my baby brother. You have no idea how much you’re loved and adored.. keep working hard and keep striving forward and the world will see what a special person you are! @harshvardhankapoor 🎂 🍰 🎈,” she captioned the image.Rhea also shared a video from Harshvardhan’s birthday celebration in London. The Kapoors were recently in the British capital to be with Sonam and Anand on their first Diwali after wedding.“Happy birthday to the stubborn, patient minefield of talent in our family. @harshvardhankapoor I hope you get your happiness always and just the way you want it,” Rhea captioned the video.Notably, the son of Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita, Harshvardhan made his big Bollywood debut opposite newcomer Saiyami Kher in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2016 film Mirzya. Since then he’s starred in another film, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which tanked at the box office. Harshvardhan will next be seen in the biopic on the life of retired ace shooter Abhinav Bindra.