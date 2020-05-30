MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Here's How Sonu Sood Reacted to Twitter User Asking Bollywood to Offer Actor 'Hero' Roles

File photo of actor Sonu Sood (Photo: Instagram)

Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life hero for hundreds of migrant workers and labourers who reached their homes with the actor's help.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life hero for hundreds of migrant workers and labourers stuck in different parts of the country owing to the lockdown due to novel coronavirus.

The 46-year-old actor, who is known for films like Dabangg, Jodhaa Akbar and Simmba, hasn’t been leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that stranded people reach their homes. He's arranged multiple private buses for them. He even arranged for an aircraft to airlift 167 workers from Kerala's Ernakulam and help them reach their home state Odisha.

Given his active approach during the pandemic, several movie enthusiasts have expressed their wish on social media to see the real-life superhero play a positive role in the movies.

Recently, a Twitter user named Sarita A Tanwar requested Bollywood to not offer him 'hero' roles, as according to her, he deserves to be cast as a hero on the big screen.

She tweeted, “Dear Bollywood, when this is all over, can we rescue Sonu Sood from brother and villain roles and offer him hero roles? Because, he absolutely deserves to play hero on-screen. #SonuSoodTheRealHero.”

Her Tweet did not go unnoticed and soon it caught the attention of the actor himself. Replying to Sarita’s tweet, the actor wrote, “Saritaaaaa... do I have the liberty to say “ I love u.”


 


On the acting front, Sonu will next be seen in the historical action drama Prithviraj. The movie is being produced by Aditya Chopra and Chandraprakash Dwivedi is directing it. The film features Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in lead roles.

