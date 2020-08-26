Taapsee Pannu is Prepping for an 'Athletic Bod' in Rashmi Rocket, See Pic

Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for commercials and other projects after the lockdown restrictions have been eased to encourage resumption of film and TV related work. She recently shared that one of her upcoming movies, Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays a track athlete, is going on the floors in November.

Now, Taapsee shares a glimpse of how she is prepping for the sports movie. The actress posted a picture on Instagram, revealing that she has started to work on her diet to get an 'athletic bod'.

"This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn’t about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appétit (sic)," Taapsee wrote on social media as she shared a picture of herself enjoying her morning meal.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is also set to feature in Loop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba.