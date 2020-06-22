Here's How Taika Waititi Made Father's Day Memorable for Star Wars Fans

The absolute adorable factor about Baby Yoda from the Star Wars Universe is undeniable. Even filmmaker Taika Waititi has not been able to keep himself far from the charm of The Child.

The director wished his fans a Happy Father’s Day with an interesting picture. Taken from the sets of The Mandalorian, where Waititi can be seen cradling The Child, who has been lovingly nicknamed as Baby Yoda. He cheekily wrote, “Happy Father's Day. Love my kids.”

The Jojo Rabbit creator had directed the last episode of the Disney+ series and the photo is from those days. It was also revealed last month that Waititi will be co-writing and directing a Star Wars movie in the near future.

For the unversed, Baby Yoda is a significant character in The Mandalorian. Despite being 50 years old, he is called as The Child due to the long lifespan of his species. The Child also has a very endearing appearance that raised a storm on the internet. The first live action series based on the legendary Star Wars Universe received part of the acclaim due to the inclusion of Baby Yoda.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Waititi, who had also given the voice for the android assassin IG- 11, had said that he would take breaks from shooting to cradle the little superstar.

“He reminded me so much of my babies when they were 6 months old,” he said. The director added, “I couldn't help it, I had to hold it in the same way”.

Follow @News18Movies for more