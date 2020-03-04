Here's How Thappad and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Have Performed at the Box Office

After opening solo in theatres on Friday, February 28, Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati-starrer Thappad has managed to earn Rs 19.13 crore at the ticket window. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Thappad has managed to remain steady in its earnings over Monday and Tuesday and may post Rs 22 crore plus week one collections if the trend remains in favour of Anubhav Sinha directorial. Taran also claimed that multiplexes and Delhi NCR has contributed most towards the film's strong box office performance.

#Thappad stays at Day 4 levels on Day 5... Needs to maintain the trend on Day 6 and 7 *and* most importantly, stay steady at multiplexes when #Baaghi3 arrives... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr. Total: ₹ 19.13 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's gay love story in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has also been running at the box office. Without competition, apart from Thappad, Ayushamnn's film has managed to earn Rs 56.98 crore in twelve days. SMZS, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, had hit the screens a week before Taapsee's Thappad and faced competition from Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot initially. But, Ayushmann's film is going steady at the box office and has manged to entertain the cinegoers in Delhi and NCR as they continue to contribute to SMZS earnings.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 is set to hit the screens on March 6 and will challenge Thappad and SMZS at the box office.

