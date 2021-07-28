Here's How TMKOC’s Jennifer Mistry Wished Co-Star Mandar on His Birthday

July 27 was a very special day for the actors of the long-running show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah. It was the birthday of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar. The actor was drowned with wishes from his fans all day. It was his friend and colleague Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s special birthday wish which won the day.

Jennifer, who essays the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in the show, shared several pictures with Mandar from the set, both on and off-screen. There were shots of light-hearted and fun moments from the set, as well pics from family gatherings. “Happy Birthday to my best friend Mandar…a great actor and a wonderful singer..God bless you with health, wealth, and abundance … I always look forward to your punchlines…Really love your spontaneity in punchlines,” she wrote in the caption.

On a cheeky note, she also added, “Mera ashirwaad hai aise hi punch maarte raho, bas kisi ko line mat maarna." (May you always keep hitting people with your funny punches…just don’t hit on anyone)

Ending her wish on a sweet note, she called Mandar a “positive, talented, lively and focused” person.

According to several reports, Mistry has said she considers Sonalika Joshi (Madhvi in the show) and Ambika Rajankar (Komal) her best friends among the cast, along with Mandar. Mistry has resumed shooting for the show after being on a break of three months. She recently said she enjoyed a long chatting session with her three best buddies when she finally returned to the sets.

Talking about birthday boy Mandar Chandwadkar, he turned 45 this Tuesday. He has been in the industry for more than three decades. His character of Atmaram Bhide in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is extremely popular with viewers.

