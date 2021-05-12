Here’s How to Watch 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' at Home

Actor Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated for a theatrical release worldwide on Thursday (May 13), adhering to the Covid-19 protocol issued by the government. However, the tent-pole film is opening at a time when India is going through an extreme crisis and most producers have pushed back their releases.

Salman’s fans are much excited about the movie which was due to release on Eid last year but was pushed owing to the pandemic and cinema closures. Finally, this year the movie is getting released but fans are worried about how to watch it since most cinemas across the country are non-functional owing to the pandemic. In cities where there is no lockdown, many still want to stay home during this testing time.

But fret not! Looks like one of the most loved actors also thinks about the health and safety of his fans and so he has planned the release of the film on digital platforms too.

Those interested in the movie can watch it on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service, ZEEPlex. Those using DTH platforms like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TVcan also avail the service of ZeePlex at a price of Rs 249. Using ZeePlex, a user can book and watch the first day of the show from the comfort of their homes.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the first big-scale entertainment film from the country that will have a multi-format release. In a recent interaction, Salman too said he would not encourage theatre owners to screen his upcoming film as he does not want people to say that they got infected with the virus when they went to watch the movie. He added that he is even incurring losses because of the nearly non-existent theatrical release of the film in India.

