Here's How Tom Cruise's Classic Bomber Jacket in Top Gun Has Changed in the New Trailer

Top Gun: Maverick trailer was unveiled in Tom Cruise's presence at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con International gathering. The anticipation building up to the film's footage finally came to an end when Cruise returned to the cockpit, 36 years after the first film came in 1986, as US Air Force Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The trailer has Cruise confronting his own self as he comes to terms with the reality of times. The exclusive footage garnered applause from all quarters except fans pointed out the classic bomber jacket that Cruise sports in the 1986 film has been slightly altered to remove Japanese and Taiwanese flags from the back.

The new jacket in Top Gun: Maverick has replaced the two countries flags from the original design and some rather other ambiguous symbols have taken its place. Reports claim that the changes were incorporated because a Chinese film production company, Tencent Pictures, is backing Paramount Pictures, producers of Top Gun: Maverick. The change in Cruise's jacket will allegedly pave way for Chinese audience to open up more to the upcoming film. It is likely to appease the Chinese studio, while broadening its appeal with potential Chinese audiences, reports cbr.com.

See the then and now pics of Cruise's bomber jacket in Top Gun films here:

There’s a new Top Gun movie coming out. And Maverick is wearing the same leather jacket - only this time it’s Communist Party of China-approved, so the Japanese and Taiwanese flag patches are gone (screenshot on right is from the new trailer)... pic.twitter.com/gUxFNFNUKX — Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) July 19, 2019

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie. Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.

Watch the trailer here:

Follow @News18Movies for more