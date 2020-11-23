Here’s How TV Celebs Reacted to Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Arrest

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The duo was granted bail on Monday. The couple was held for alleged possession and consumption of marijuana. The NCB also seized around 86.50 gms of marijuana from their home and office. Both Harsh and Bharti have confessed that they have consumed marijuana.

Previously, actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and model-actor Arjun Rampal, among others, have been probed in an alleged drugs related case.

Since the duo are very well known in the entertainment industry circuit, many people from the TV industry have reacted to this incident.

Famous comedian Raju Srivastava has worked a lot with Bharti. He told Hindustan Times that he was unable to believe that Bharti has been arrested. He was of the opinion that this news is untrue. But when he came to know about Bharti’s confession, he was shocked and sad. Raju also mentioned that this act will also impact the reputations of comedians at large.

TV actor Iqbal Khan claims to have worked with her only in a final episode of a reality show, that too a couple of years ago. He said that Bharti is a talented person and condemned the hype around the case that has been generated by a section of the media. He added it should not be like TV is the next target after Bollywood.

Actress Subuhii Joshii was shocked after knowing about the incident. She has worked with Bharti in a comedy reality show. Much like Iqbal, Subuhii too is of the opinion that after Bollywood, the TV industry is being targeted. She mentioned it is not that the consumption of drugs is only restricted to the entertainment industry. Substantiating her stance, she added that the issue at large needs to be addressed as many people outside the industry are also consuming drugs.

Comedian and actor Suresh Menon believes that consumption of drugs and alcohol is a matter of personal choice. He has, however, clarified that he firmly believes that the same are not good for health, and make physique weak. The news had shocked him. Suresh also clearly stated that one does not need look down upon her because of this. He further said, consumption of drugs does not make her a bad person, nor does it take away her talent from her.

TV actor Karan Patel has said that he does not know a lot about Bharti as they have only worked in a reality show together. He has revealed that the matter is entirely personal and he would not like to comment on the same.