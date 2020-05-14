Here's How Twinkle Khanna and Her Daughter’s Powder and Paint Session Turned Out Like

Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and humour and doesn’t shy away from poking fun even at herself. This was evident by her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, the actress-author uploaded a picture with her cheeks smeared in red, courtesy her daughter Nitara.

Sportingly flaunting Nitara’s make-up skills on her face, Twinkle warned makeup artist Namrata Soni about the competition she faces.

“The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition! #grouchomarxeyebrows,” captioned the author of Mrs. Funnybones.

The adorable post attracted a lot of love from the film fraternity and the general public.

Filmmaker Homi Adjania quipped, “Where’s the pic after the little one did your makeup @twinklerkhanna ?”

Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Hahhahah what fun! Faces are the best canvas”.

“So bang on with the current brow trend!,” wrote Anaita Shroff Adjania.

Twinkle, also the wife of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, recently shared a post as a tribute to mother-daughter relationship. She wrote, “Why a daughter’s relationship with her mother is messy, complicated and yet imperfectly perfect”.

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar are also blessed with a son, Aarav. The celebrity parents usually keep their kids away from the public eye. However, Nitara and Aarav have made some special appearances on Twinkle and Akshay’s social media pages.

